SWCD Art Contest Entries Now Accepted

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to accept entries for their 2023 Art Contests. The contests include categories for photos, coloring pages and original posters. The contest is sponsored by the Bond County SWCD and supported by Bond County Ag in the Classroom Program and the Quail Forever Little Bluestem Chapter. Entries must be submitted by May 8, 2023.

Poster Contest: The annual poster contest allows school age youth to participate in the promotion of conservation education by using their creativity to design a poster. Each year the theme changes, and in 2023 the theme is ”One Water.” The theme must be written on the front of the 8.5” x 11” poster/cardstock/construction paper. Any medium is allowed for the creation of the poster, entries are accepted through May 8, 2023. School grade categories include: K-1, 2-3, 4-6 and 7-9 grades. Any student in Bond County grades K-9 is eligible to submit an entry. Posters will be picked up at schools on Monday, May 8 or they can be scanned and emailed to bondartcontest@gmail.com.

Countywide winners will advance to the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD) state photo contest. Winners in each category will receive an award certificate and a cash prize.

Coloring Contest: The coloring pages are available at each elementary school in Bond County or they can be downloaded at www.bondswcd.org. Students K-3rd grade are eligible. Prizes will be awarded. Pages will be picked up at the schools on May 8.

Photo Contest: The photo contest is for amateur photographers. There are two divisions (adult and youth 18 and under). Entries must be submitted electronically and only .jpg files are accepted.

Multiple categories for photos include: Conservation Practices, Conservation in Action, Close-Up Conservation, and Ag/Conservation Across America. Submit entries online only at www.bondswcd.org. Winners will advance to the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD) state photo contest.

For more information on how to support the local Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District or the Bond County Ag in the Classroom program, Emily Hartmann at info@bondswcd.org.