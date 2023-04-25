Three Fayette County Coroner Cases Reported

Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris was dispatched to deaths in St. Elmo, Brownstown and rural Vandalia during the past several days.

On April 17, 60-year-old J. H. Buie was pronounced dead at his St. Elmo residence. Harris said toxicology test results are pending in the death.

This past Friday, Harris went to a Brownstown residence where he pronounced 57-year-old Rebecca Hissong deceased at the scene. The coroner is awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Also responding were Fayette County sheriff’s deputies, Brownstown firefighters and Rural Med ambulance.

Sunday morning, Coroner Harris was sent to a rural Vandalia address where he pronounced 51-year-old Michael W. Burtchi deceased. He said the investigation into the death is still underway.

Also at the scene were deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Vandalia police officers and EMTs from Rural Med.