Unit One Board Holds Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education held its April meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Casie Bowman reported she is still gathering information about health insurance for staff members. The district received renewal information from its current carrier, which led to the board wanting to receive additional quotes.

The board voted to renew its contract with the Illinois Elementary School Association for the 2023-2024 school year.

Board meeting dates for the next school year will continue to be the third Monday of the month. The exception will be in November of this year. That meeting will be on November 13.

The board also approved changing the date for this June’s meeting from June 19 to June 26.