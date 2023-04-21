Unit One Board Takes Action On Personnel

Many personnel matters were completed by the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board following an executive session Monday night.

The board accepted the resignations of Amanda Kuhlman in high school English, Hannah Hoffmann in high school history and as junior high assistant softball coach, Austin Burkhart in junior high science, and Rachel Burkhart in junior high special education.

Hired for the 2023-2024 school year were:

Lis Ward as a second grade teacher,

Lauren Leitschuh as a fourth and fifth grade math teacher,

Clara Huber for high school English,

Scott Riggs for high school physical education and driver’s education,

Jared File for junior high English,

Mandy White as junior high cheerleading coach,

Shawna Henrichsmeyer as high school cheerleading coach,

Emma Helmkamp as assistant high school cheerleading coach, and

Kevin Hartmann as high school varsity boys’ basketball coach.

Scott Voyles was transferred from junior high English to high school history.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the high school art room.

The agenda lists an executive session to discuss personnel.