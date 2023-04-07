Unit Two Awards Contract For Roof Project

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school district received good news recently in the form of bids for a roofing project.

Meeting last week, the Unit 2 school board approved the low bid from Joiner Sheet Metal and Roofing of Greenville for a roof on the student services building, along Hena Street.

A motion to accept the bid of $128,900 was passed on a 5-0 vote with Nate Prater and Stephanie Gerl absent.

Unit 2 officials reported the bid was much lower than the engineer’s estimate of around $230,000. A total of five bids were received.

Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite said the old unit office was built in the 70s and this is the original metal roof. He said it leaks every time it rains. The addition to the office space, which is used as locker rooms, was built in 2009. The whole facility will be covered with a new rubber roof. They had five bidders, ranging from $128,000 to $211,000.

Click below to hear Wilhite talk about the project:

The district will apply a $50,000 state maintenance grant to the cost and plans to use facilities sales tax money for the balance.

The state grant was received in fiscal year 2022, so the goal is to have the roof project completed by July 1.