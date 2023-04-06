Unit Two Board Approves Personnel Items

At a recent special meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education approved motion on personnel matters.

The board:

Approved the resignation of Taryn Flake as an instructional coach, effective the end of this school year, and hired her and a part-time music teacher at Pocahontas School next school year.

Hired Kelley Hopwood as the Kindergarten Readiness Program director for the next school year.

Hired Hannah Jansen as a fifth grade teacher at Pocahontas School for next school year.

Transferred Laura Kapp from KRP classroom teacher to an elementary special education teacher at Greenville Elementary School, beginning next school year.

Hired Danielle Whitehead as a middle school special education teacher at Pocahontas School, starting next school year.

Hired Shay Nelson as an elementary special education teacher at Greenville Elementary School for next school year.

Hired Olivia Hodges as a speech language pathologist at Greenville and Pocahontas elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Hired Hannah Hoffmann as a special education teacher at the high school and as head volleyball coach at the high school.

Transferred Heather Mueller from KRP classroom teacher to Pre-K special education itinerant teacher for next year.

Transferred Kelli Cotrell from third grade teacher at Greenville Elementary School to sixth through eighth grade English/Language Arts teacher at Pocahontas School starting next school year.

Hired Nichole Kendall as an administrative assistant at the high school.

Accepted the resignation of Nicholas Elam as yearbook advisor at Greenville Elementary School, effective immediately.

Approved Anthony Macon, Cole Miller and Dennis Loskot as volunteer coaches for the bass fishing team.