Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pocahontas School gymnasium.

During the meeting, the board will be organized now that the official totals have bee obtained from the April 4 election. Board officers will be selected.

Prior to that, under old business, the board will give committee reports, consider the consent agenda, and take action on bills, the food management contract, policies, and high school summer school.

Following the organizational meeting, the board will talk about committee appointments and future meeting dates, then will go into executive session to discuss personnel.