Unit Two Committee Meetings

Bond County Community Unit 2 Board committee meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 in the high school library.

The Policy & Curriculum Committee will meet at 4 p.m., followed by the Facilities & Transportation Committee at 4:45 p.m., then the Finance Committee.

The Policy & Curriculum Committee will look at policies, discuss amending the current school calendar, and talk about Freedom of Information Act procedures.

An update on the high school auxiliary gym and cafeteria extension will be given to the Facilities & Transportation Committee. There will also be a discussion about old school buses owned by the district.

The date for the regular Unit 2 school board meeting has been changed. It is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, to accommodate the county clerk in the canvassing of election results. The April 26 meeting will include the official seating of the three candidates who were elected earlier this month, and the election of board officers.