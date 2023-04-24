Vandalia Man Charged With Drug Offenses

Anthony D. Bolyard, age 34, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with five drug-related offenses.

They include the Class X charges of methamphetamine trafficking and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The other felony charges are possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivery of one to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bolyard’s bond was set at $10,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2.