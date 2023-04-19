Vandalia Man Pleads To Sex Offense

Lambert J. Roedl, age 65, of Vandalia, entered a negotiated plea of guilty earlier this month to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13 years of age.

Under the plea agreement, the defendants were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for just over two years and six month already served in jail. He was fined $500 and must pay court assessments.

Upon release from prison, Roedl will be on mandatory supervised release for three years.

The felony charge was filed against Roedl on August 25 of 2020.