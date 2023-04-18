Whitetails Unlimited Donate To St. Rose Elementary

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited recently donated money to the St. Rose Elementary School to help outfit the school for archery equipment, targets and bows. This grant was funded from the group’s annual banquet that is held every February.

Teacher Stacey Ribbing and Superintendent and Principal Dr. Baer from St. Rose Elementary School wanted to bring archery to the school as something new and exciting.

Whitetails Unlimited officials noted that archery has many things to benefit the kids, such as improving focus, hand-eye coordination, upper body strength, social skills, self-esteem, and confidence to name a few.