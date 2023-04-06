Wilhour Holding Travelling Office Hours

By
WGEL
-
Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour

Illinois State Representative Blaine Wilhour will conduct traveling office hours at three communities in his 110th District.

All will be on Wednesday, April 12.

Times are 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Ramsey Village Hall, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Evans Public Library in Vandalia, and 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove Village Hall.

To schedule a time to discuss issues or receive help regarding a state program, call Wilhour’s district office at 618-665-4109. Constituents can also connect online at RepWilhour.com.

