World War II Aviator Buried In Hawaii

Navy Commander Frederick Shrader was born in Carbondale and raised in Lawrenceville.

He was shot down during World War II in 1944 at the Battle of Formosa in Taiwan.

He was buried, with full military honors, on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Members of his family were in attendance.

After being shot down, Shrader’s body was recovered by Imperial Japanese forces, returned to local headquarters and inspected by an intelligence officer. He was interred at National Cemetery, as X-136 Schofield, a World War II unknown recovered from Formosa.

Through the determined efforts of Naval Flight Officer Matt Robbins, U.S. missing-in-action researcher, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency agreed in 2018 to undertake the identification.

On August 11, 2022, X-136 was disinterred for analysis, and on September 27 was positively identified as CDR Shrader.