The monthly meeting of the American Farm Heritage Museum is Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock at the Museum grounds.

Plans are being made for the Annual Meeting in June, as well as Farm Heritage Days in July. There will be discussion of results of the May 6th Smok’n on the Farm BBQ Competition; the Spring Fling Festival and Swap Meet; and recent work day progress will be reviewed. The upcoming construction project will also be discussed.

Everyone is welcome to attend.