Ahern Selected For Gerald Turley Award

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has announced Sharon Ahern is the recipient of the 30th Annual Gerald Turley Memorial Award.

Community members nominate Greenville residents for the honor, then a special committee from the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selects the winner.

Ahern has been very active in the community, teaching pre-school in Greenville and Sunday School at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Her extensive volunteer work includes service with the Greenville Garden Club, Bond County Food Pantry, and the Simple Room.

Sharon has been with the Utlaut Memorial Hospital/Greenville Regional Hospital/HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary for decades. She is the current auxiliary president and before that was auxiliary treasurer 17 years.

The Turley Award, created in 1994, honors former Greenville Mayor Gerald Turley. Winners are selected based on personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation and community leadership in promoting the success of Greenville.

The date for this year’s award reception is still to be determined. The Chamber of Commerce will announce details as soon as they are confirmed.