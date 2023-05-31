AMVETS Present Scholarship At Program

During Monday’s Memorial Day Program at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville, AMVETS Post 140 presented a scholarship to a recent graduate of Bond County Unit 2 High School.

Katelyn Ridens rose from her seat as a member of the Greenville Municipal Band and was given the scholarship by AMVETS Member Brent Whittaker. Also in attendance were Katelyn’s two grandfathers, Delbert Halleman and Charles Ridens, both who served in the Army during the Korean War.

AMVETS Post 140 also awarded a scholarship to a Mulberry Grove High School senior. The recipient was Braden Hartmann.