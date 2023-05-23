Arrest In County After Pursuit

A Southern Illinois man was arrested early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Bond County.

Timothy R. Condon Jr., age 22, of Ridgeway, Illinois, has been charged with two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated fleeing from a police officer. He was also issued multiple traffic tickets.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL a deputy was patrolling on Hookdale Road when he observed a vehicle go by at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff reported the deputy tried to catch up with the other vehicle, activating his police lights to make a stop, but the other driver kept going.

A pursuit began, north on Illinois Rt. 127 into Greenville, onto Idler Lane to Butternut Drive, Killarney Drive and back to Idler Lane, back south to Rt. 127, and then the driver stopped at Keyesport Road, where Condon was placed under arrest.

Appearing in court Monday, Condon’s bail was set at $1,000 cash.