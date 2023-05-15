Arrest Made In Discharge of a Firearm In Keyesport

Responding to a complaint received in the 6 o’clock hour Saturday evening, a Bond County deputy arrested a Keyesport man for allegedly firing a weapon in the village.

Christopher Holt, age 52, was taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s department, Holt was arrested for alleged reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill said the incident apparently stemmed from a property dispute. He advised no one was injured.