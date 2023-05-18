Arrests For First Degree Murder After Fatal Crash

Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of 21-year-old Justin M. Bullard of Iuka, IL, for one count of First Degree Murder (Class M Felony), one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (Class 2 Felony), one count of Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 Felony). ISP also arrested 27-year-old Derrik P. Coomer of Salem, IL. for one count of Aggravated Reckless Driving (Class 4 Felony).

On May 4, 2023, at approximately 9:07 p.m., ISP Troop 9 responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 50 and Hotze Road in Marion County. One was traveling westbound on US Route 50 and entered the intersection with a green light. The other vehicle, driven by Bullard, was traveling eastbound on US Route 50 and had a red light. Bullard disregarded the red light and struck the other vehicle, which was turning left on Hotze Road. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

After a thorough and extensive investigation, including reviewing hours of surveillance footage, ISP determined that Bullard had been driving under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speeds while racing another car, driven by Coomer, just prior to the crash. On May 16, 2023, the Marion County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO) approved the above charges for both drivers. Both Bullard and Coomer were incarcerated at the Marion County Jail. Bullard is being held on a $1,000,000, with 10% to apply bond and Coomer is being held on a $250,000, 10% to apply bond.