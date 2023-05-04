BCSWCD Gehrig Scholarship Winners Announced

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce their 2023 Dr. Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarship Recipients. The winners are: Jack Wall, Sorento; Grace Baum, Greenville; and Delainey Enloe, Mulberry Grove.

Jack Wall is 2022 graduate of Greenville High School. He is the son of Don and Laura Wall of Sorento. He is currently a first-year student at the University of Illinois majoring in crop science. Jack was actively involved in Greenville FFA, most recently as the Greenville FFA President. Jack is currently the Illinois Section 19 FFA President. While a student at Greenville, Jack was an Illinois State Scholar, involved in Old Ripley 4-H club and the National Honor Society. While a student at U of IL he has been a member of the Field and Furrow Club and the Collegiate Farm Bureau. He is actively involved in his family farming operation and is also a seed dealer for Deklab/Asgrow and Nutech seeds. He plans to return Bond County following graduation.

Grace Baum is a 2020 graduate of Greenville High School. She is the daughter of David and Jamie Baum of Greenville. Grace grew up on her family’s beef cattle farm. She participated in Greenville FFA and Bond County 4-H. Grace is an animal science, pre-vet major at the University of Illinois. While a student at University of Illinois Grace has been involved with the Stallion Research lab, the Dairy Research Lab, the Wildlife Clinic, the Equestrian Club and the Pre-Vet Club. In 2021, Grace worked as a Veterinary Assistant Summer Intern with Dr. Edmar Schreiber. She credits that experience as having increased her knowledge and allowed her to gain experience in different tasks and procedures. Grace plans to attend veterinary school with a focus on wildlife specialty.

Delainey Enloe is a 2019 graduate of Mulberry Grove High School. She is the daughter of Doug and Vicki Enloe of Greenville. Delainey was active in Mulberry Grove FFA, Bond County 4-H, and was a multi-sport athlete while at Mulberry Grove. Delainey is majoring in Animal Science and Agriculture Business at Kaskaskia College where she will graduate with her associate degrees in May 2023. She plans to attend Murray State University in the fall of 2023 and will complete here bachelor’s degree in animal science, with a minor in Communications. While a student at Kaskaskia College Delainey has been involved in the KC Ag Club and served as Vice President. She is a member of the Collegiate Farm Bureau and participated in several Illinois Professional Agriculture Student (PAS) competitions at the state and national levels. Delainey has also served as an Intern for the Bond County Ag in the Classroom program.

All three scholarship recipients have a deep-rooted background in agriculture, a willingness to serve their communities and a desire to continue their education in agriculture and veterinary medicine. They are working hard toward completion of their degrees and the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to recognize them with 2023 Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarships.