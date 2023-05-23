Bond County Board Passes Ordinance Concerning Local Roads

The Bond County Board recently passed an ordinance concerning local roads.

Beginning June 1, Bond County residents will be able to apply for a county permit to operate non-highway vehicles, also known as utility task vehicles, side-by-sides and recreational off-highway vehicles, on local roads.

Board member Jeff Rehkemper told WGEL, “A permit can be obtained at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department from the hours of 8 to noon, Monday through Thursday, or by an appointment at the sheriff’s department for $100.

“$50 will go to the sheriff’s department and $50 will go to the general fund,” he said. “This permit will allow you to ride throughout the county, excluding state highways and the interstate. If traveling through a town, such as Greenville, who has a side-by-side ordinance, you will need to purchase theirs as well when traveling through.”