Bond County Hazard Plan Meeting Announced

Each county in Illinois has a hazardous mitigation plan, as required by the state, and they must be updated.

That has led to a public meeting being scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bond County Courthouse.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the risks of natural hazard, such as tornadoes and earthquakes, to communities, and what can be done to reduce disaster-related losses, if they occur.

One representative from each county governmental unit and from other public entities have been invited to serve on the Planning Committee. County citizens are also invited to attend, since citizen input is an important part of the planning process.

All of the participating jurisdictions will work with Bond County 911, University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois State Water Survey to update the plan to offer practical approaches and examples for how communities can engage in effective planning to help reduce long-term risks from natural hazards and disasters.

Three other Planning Committee meetings are tentatively set for July, October and November.