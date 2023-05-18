Bradford National Bank To Host Free Shredding Day In Greenville

Bradford National Bank will be hosting a free secure shredding and recycling day. On Saturday, May 20, from 9-11am, the shred truck will be at Bradford National Bank in Greenville, 100 E. College, in the community building parking lot.

Bradford National Bank is providing this service at no charge to the community.

Many items can be recycled; however, Bradford National Bank recommends the secure destruction of financial documents such as cancelled checks, bank statements, tax files, old bills, and investment statements.

Please note: All metal including clips, paperclips, and binders must be removed from the materials.

Randy Alderman, Bradford National Bank Security Officer, said, “We have been doing these events twice each year in Greenville for the past 11 years, and each time, it gets bigger and bigger. People understand the importance of securely destroying their old financial documents.” He added, “We are pleased to provide this important service to the community at no charge.”

Delivery of items can be contactless as well. Shred workers can remove the boxes and bags from the back seat, trunk, hatch, or bed of a truck. Users of this service do not even have to get out of their car. Items received will be shredded on-site by a licensed and bonded service provided by the bank.

If you have any questions or require more information, call 664-2200 or visit Bradford National Bank online at www.bradfordbank.com.