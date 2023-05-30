Breese Girl Scout Recognized Among Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce the five girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 21.

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school, and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter.

Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.

Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts!

Courtney Bassler

Breese, Illinois

Girl Scout Juliette

Abigail Brown

Edwardsville, Illinois

Troop #585

Bella Durbin

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #530

Delaney Goddard

Charleston, Illinois

Troop #2065

Zoe Wallis

Belleville, Illinois

Troop #345

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.