Carlyle Lake Main Dam Reopens After Improvements

The Carlyle Lake Main Dam has been reopened to pedestrians after the completion of painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will remain closed to the public until contractors have removed all jobsite materials in entirety. These closures are important for public safety. The work performed will now increase the longevity of the structure.

Visitors may once again utilize the Main Dam Road for recreational opportunities. We encourage visitors to continue using the East and West Spillway parking lots if they would like to enjoy the Kaskaskia River Trail for walking, running, or biking. Visitors may also consider using the Carlyle Lake Bike Trail located around the lake and through the City of Carlyle. Eldon Hazlet State Park and Dam West Recreation Area also contain nature trails for public use. Maps can be found at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Carlyle-Lake/.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.