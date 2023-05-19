Centralia Man Arrested For Alleged Aggravated Battery With A Firearm

Illinois State Police arrested 18-year-old Shavonte D. Samuels of Centralia, on an arrest warrant for two counts of alleged Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony) and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony).

On April 17, ISP was requested by the Centralia Police Department to investigate a shooting that took place at Laura Leake Park in Centralia. Two victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Following their investigation, agents identified Samuels as the suspect. The Marion County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Samuels and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On May 17 Samuels was arrested in Anderson, IN. Samuels is being held at the Madison County Jail in Indiana.