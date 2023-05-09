CEO Trade Show Draws A Big Crowd

One of the highlights of the school year for the Bond County CEO group is the trade show, where students present their own businesses.

This year’s trade show was last Wednesday at the Milkhouse in Greenville.

Students set up booths to sell items or schedule services.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold said this year’s show was different than those of the past because this was the first year to feature “service” businesses, and not just those that sell items. She said this class really bought into the many partnerships that exist within the community. They toured 40 Bond County businesses this year.

This is the third year Dussold has served as CEO facilitator.

The students in this year’s class are Brayden Bandy, Julius Belcher, Mekylla Bico, Courtney Dothager, Jason Griffin, Kaya Harnetiaux, Laia Klein, Hannah Potthast, Libby Reavis, Alyssa Rehkemper, and Owen Stephens.