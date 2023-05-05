Chef Rhymes Visits GHS

Chef Robert Rhymes, professor of Culinary Arts at Kaskaskia College, was a guest at the recent Bond County Unit 2 High School Family and Consumer Science pork cook-off event.

Chef Rhymes spent the day preparing recipes featuring pork as the main ingredient, and talking to students about culinary career opportunities and the value of higher education.

Students and guests were treated to food samples.

The GHS Family and Consumer Science Department was selected this year to receive an Illinois Pork Producers Association Food Service Grant. It is used to educate students about pork production.

Earlier in the semester, all FACS classes learned about production, marketing and career opportunities in the pork industry as Danielle Solis and Kimberly Hoffman, from The Maschhoffs in Clinton County, spoke.

Food students also participate in a variety of hands-on cooking labs using the IPPA grant funds.