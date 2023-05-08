City Council Meets Tuesday

The Greenville City Council’s May meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.

The agenda includes a discussion about creating a business district, consideration of a new business economic development incentive, and consideration of a TIF application from Nelson Development and Mid Atlantic Development and a revolving loan to Breck Nelson and Charles McPherson.

Also on the agenda is the purchase of new city banners, and approval of bids for upgrades to the water treatment plant.

The meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the council will conduct a special meeting to seat the two council members who were elected April 4, Blake Knox and Lisa Stephens.