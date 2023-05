Prior to the start of the regular Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday evening, two council members, elected to four-year terms on April 4, were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Jody Weiss.

Elected for the first time to the city council was Blake Knox.

Re-elected to the council was Lisa Stephens.

A total of five candidates ran for the city council positions. The Greenville City Council consists of a mayor and four council persons.