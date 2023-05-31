Clinton County Extension Foundation Awards $8,000 In 4-H Scholarships

The Clinton County Extension Foundation supports local 4-H youth through a variety of grants and scholarships each. This year, the foundation is proud to have awarded seven Clinton County youth with college scholarships.

Nicole Hagen (pictured above) is the daughter of Adrian and Michelle Hagen of Aviston. She graduated this year from Central Comm. High School. Nicole was on the golf team for all four years and in the band as well. She was involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Club, and National Honor Society. Nicole has been in 4-H for nine years and participated in Catholic Youth Ministry. She also has a part-time job at The Chocolate Affair in Highland. Nicole’s future plans include attending Illinois State University and majoring in International Business with a focus in accounting. Nichole Hagen was awarded $1,000.

Melanie Hilmes graduated from Central High School this year and is attending Murray State University, majoring in middle school education. Melanie lives in Aviston with her parents, Larry and Kristi, and siblings, Mason and Myah. She enjoys playing sports, spending time outdoors, reading, and sewing in her spare time. Melanie Hilmes was awarded $1,000

Zachary Thole is the son of Randy and Joanie Thole of Germantown. He grew up in Breese, attended Breese District 12, and graduated from Central Community High School. He has been a St. Rose Clover Crew member for six years and the Clinton County Teen Leaders of Tomorrow for five years. He is currently a student at Kaskaskia College and works part-time at Jerry’s Landscape Nursery. After completing his associate’s degree, he plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to obtain a computer science degree. Zachary Thole was awarded $1,000

Kierstan Lampe, daughter of Craig and Stacey Lampe, is 2023 graduate of Central Community High School. She is heavily involved in 4-H, and FFA, along with many other school activities. This fall, she plans to attend Iowa State University to study Animal Science. Kierstan Lampe was awarded $1,250.

Shana Lueking, daughter of Doug and Sheila Lueking, is a Junior studying Agribusiness with an emphasis in marketing and management at Murray State University. She was an active 4-H and FFA member in high school and continues to be involved through collegiate 4-H and FFA programs. Shana is also involved in Student Government Association as a School of Agriculture Senator and Sigma Alpha, a professional agriculture sorority. Shana Lueking was awarded $1,250.

Blake Twenhafel is a 2023 Wesclin High School graduate and will be attending Kaskaskia College in the fall. After KC, he will attend a university to earn a degree in crop sciences and then work in the agriculture industry. He is the son of Michael and Angie Twenhafel. Throughout high school, Blake has been active in 4-H and FFA, currently finishing his year of service as the Illinois FFA Section 22 President. Blake was a student in Clinton County CEO Program during his senior year. Blake Twenhafel was awarded $1,250.

Lauren Wolter, daughter of Bradley and Kimberly Wolter, has been an active 4-H member for 13 years in the Aviston 4-H Aces and Clinton County 4-H Federation. She currently serves as secretary of the State 4-H Livestock Ambassador Team. As a selected member of the state 4-H Skill-a-thon and Quiz Bowl teams, Lauren became the first member in Illinois to earn All-American Awards in both national contests. Outside of 4-H, she is heavily involved in FFA, the National Junior Angus Association, and her family’s cattle operation, Windy Hill Meadows. Lauren will attend Kansas State University this fall, where she will study Animal Science and compete on the meat judging team. Lauren Wolter was awarded $1,250.

For more information about Clinton County 4-H, or the Clinton County Extension Foundation, please contact the Clinton County Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551 or uie-bcjmw@illinois.edu.