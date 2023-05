On Monday, May 22, the Coffeen Fire Protection District responded to a report of a snapped power pole in the 400 block of West Third Street in Coffeen. Once on scene the department secured the area, and Ameren was contacted for repairs.

Officials report a tractor and pull-behind mower deck had struck the pole, with the mower in the folded, upright position.

Fire personnel remained on scene for approximately 2 hours.