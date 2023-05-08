Conservation Education Day For Fifth Graders

The annual Greenville Conservation Education Day program was held Wednesday at Greenville First Christian Church.

Approximately 175 fifth grade students from Bond County spent the day visiting a variety of education stations.

Emily Hartmann, executive director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District, talked to WGEL about the event. She said all fifth grade students throughout the county travel to Greenville to take in presentations about topics such as wildlife, water, conservation, fish, and more. The Mulberry Grove FFA helped out with Water Jeopardy and conservation games. The Greenville FFA did a presentation on ATV safety. There were also beekeeping and wildlife presentations, and more.

Click below to hear her comments:

Financial support for the program was provided by Bond County Ag in the Classroom, Quail Forever, and the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Hartmann said Conservation Education Day has been an annual event at least 16 years.