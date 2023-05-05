County Sells Small Parcel To Greenville

The Bond County Board took action Tuesday afternoon to sell approximately 1.16 acres of land to the City of Greenville.

The Greenville City Council approved the transaction at its April meeting. The selling price is $10,000.

The property is located behind the city’s Public Works Department building, off South Fourth Street.

The city will pay all closing costs on the sale, and pay 2022 property taxes, as well as any back taxes, if applicable.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the city will use the land for additional storage.