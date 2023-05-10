Dam West Boat Ramp Closure For IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Bass Fishing Finals will be held at Carlyle Lake Friday, May 19 – Saturday, May 20, at the Dam West Boat Ramp.

To accommodate tournament activities, the Dam West Boat Ramp will temporarily close to the public beginning the morning of Wednesday, May 17, through Saturday, May 20. During this period, Allen Branch and Apache Boat Ramps located in Eldon Hazlet State Park or the Dam East Boat Ramp and Keyesport Boat Ramp will be available to the public.

For more information on the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals or boat ramp availability, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 594-2484.