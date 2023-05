It was announced last week Sharon Ahern is the recipient of this year’s Gerald Turley Memorial Award.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has announced where and when the award ceremony will be held.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the SureStay Banquet Hall behind Los Amigos II.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP by June 1. Tickets can be reserved by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 664-9272 or by emailing greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com.