Day Of Prayer Service Thursday At Courthouse

The annual National Day of Prayer Service will be held in downtown Greenville Thursday, May 4 at noon.

The event is presented by the Bond County Ministerial Alliance.

Alliance Member Tyson Graber said, weather permitting, there will be a gathering for prayer at noon on the courthouse lawn. There will be nine different categories of prayer, including the community, government, education, healthcare, and farming. If the weather is bad, the meeting will be at the First United Methodist Church on Second St. Everyone is welcome.

