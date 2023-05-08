DeMoulin Museum Photography Program

The founder of DeMoulin Brothers & Company was also a photographer, so it’s only proper the DeMoulin Museum should recognize National Photography Month with a special program.

It will be held Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the museum at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.

Ed DeMoulin moved to Greenville in 1887 and opened a photo studio on the west side of the downtown square. He and his wife, Anna, took photos for the next 12 years.

At the May 11 program, Museum Curator John Goldsmith will present a brief history on the DeMoulin Photo Studio. Nearly 200 DeMoulin Studio cabinet card photographs will be on display.

That will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local photographers Bryson Buehrer, Jason Gray, Joe Richardson and Bill Walker. They will present some of their own photographs and talk about how they approach their craft.

The program is free to attend.