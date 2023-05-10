Department On Aging Celebrates Older Americans Month This May

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed the month of May as Older Americans Month in Illinois, highlighting older adults as valued members of our communities entitled to dignified, independent lives free from fears and misconceptions about aging.

“Our seniors are the backbone of Illinois—and they deserve to live with autonomy and dignity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration remains committed to making sure elders have every opportunity to thrive in their own communities. I’m proud to have signed a proclamation declaring May as Older Americans Month here in Illinois—for our mothers, our fathers, our aunts and uncles, our grandparents, and the adults we all looked up to as children.”

Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. The 2023 theme is Aging Unbound, which offers an opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes.

Combating ageist beliefs and empowering older adults to thrive in their communities are core priorities of the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), which funds and administers older adult services in Illinois. During Older Americans Month, the Pritzker administration is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of older Illinoisans through programs that address social isolation, improve nutrition access, provide family caregiver support or professional in-home care, and more.

IDoA’s largest program, the Community Care Program (CCP) helps older adults, who might otherwise need nursing home care, to remain in their own homes by providing in-home and community-based services, including in-home service, adult day service, emergency home response service, and automated medication dispenser service. Approximately 63,400 individuals are served through CCP annually, and approximately 51,000 additional individuals receive Aging Waiver services through a Managed Care Organization (MCO).

A newer program born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois Care Connections, works to combat social isolation by providing technology device bundles, including tablets and Wi-Fi hotspots, to older adults. To date, more than 3,000 tablet bundles have been distributed, and the program continues to accept referrals. In FY 22, 62% of recipients reported less loneliness after receiving their bundle, and 93% reported being satisfied or highly satisfied with the program.

Nutrition programming, supported through a combination of state and federal Older Americans Act funding, also supports older adults’ social and physical health. Whether participants need more food, healthier food, someone to share a meal with, or they just want to learn about good eating habits, meal programs can help. In FY 22, Illinois’ Aging Network distributed more than 11 million home-delivered meals and served more than 750,000 meals at congregate dining sites to a total of more than 640,000 older adults.

Gov. Pritzker’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 makes investments in the above referenced programs and other services to help older adults age in place, including:

$49.5 million of state funds to increase the rate for essential in-home care workers, effective upon approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services;

$8 million in state funds to maintain current distribution levels of home-delivered meals after federal pandemic relief funds are depleted;

$1.3 million to assist with gaps in senior services throughout the state; and

$1.2 million to expand outreach efforts to historically underserved communities.

In addition to offering services to older adults, IDoA and Illinois’ Aging Network also support caregivers of aging family members, offering resources, respite services and counseling to stave off caregiver burnout. The Governor’s proposed FY 24 budget includes $1 million to expand on last year’s investment of $4 million to enhance support services available to unpaid family caregivers.

“Historic investments in our agency’s budget will help ensure the best quality of life for older Illinoisans at every stage of their aging journey,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “As we celebrate Older Americans Month, I’m thrilled to also celebrate our state’s commitment to supporting older adults as they take charge of their health, explore new opportunities and activities, and focus on independence.”

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life.

The Department’s Senior HelpLine serves as an entry point to programs and services for older adults, fielding more than 150,000 calls annually. To find services in your area, contact the Senior HelpLine during regular business hours Monday through Friday at 800-252-8966, 711 (TRS) or by email at aging.ilsenior@illinois.gov.