ENTICE Illinois Pollinator Workshop At Carlyle Lake Visitor Center

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be hosting an ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) Illinois Pollinator workshop at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023. This workshop will provide training for educators through a hands-on, interdisciplinary workshop led by natural resource professionals and educators. ENTICE workshops are approved by the Illinois State board of Education offering professional Development hours for teachers. ENTICE workshops are available to teachers, home-schooling educators, non-formal educators and youth-group leaders in Illinois only.

Educators from kindergarten through 8th grade are invited to register for the Illinois Pollinators workshop to learn about the importance of pollination, the identification of Illinois pollinators and the challenges they face in the modern world. Educators will view an observation hive and take a walk to a nearby pollinator garden to learn how to create and maintain a pollinator garden.

To register for the Illinois Pollinator workshop, go to https://www.enticeworkshops.com/ and register through the link shown with the Illinois Pollinator workshop description. A nonrefundable registration fee is required. The fee is $10.00 per person plus a $1.00 convenience fee per registration unless stated otherwise in the workshop description. Should you have questions about workshop registration please email (dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov) or call (217-524-4126) the IDNR Division of Education.

For more information concerning the event please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at carlylelake@usace.army.mil or 618-594-2484 ext. 3.