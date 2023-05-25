Fatal Fire In Bond County Wednesday

the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District was dispatched to what turned out to be a fatal house fire in the 20,000 block of Mt. Moriah Avenue, in northeast Bond County Wednesday at 12:40 PM.

Officials with the department report they arrived on scene to find a single-story residential structure with an attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid in the form of manpower and equipment was provided at the scene by the Greenville, Keyesport, Coffeen, and Witt fire protection districts. RuralMed EMS of Bond County, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department & the Bond County Coroner were on scene as well.

Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the victim of the fire as 94 year old Beulah Niepert. Brooks said no foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled.

Approximately 30 firefighters were on scene for around 4 hours.

The blaze is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.