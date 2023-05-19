First Top Comet Award Program Is Held

A new program to honor students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school held its first ceremony Monday afternoon in the gymnasium.

Teachers and staff members selected students in all grades to receive the Top Comet Award. Honors are based on the students’ work ethic, attitude and achievement.

Each student received a medal and Comets sticker.

Forty-three students were recognized for the Top Comet Award.

They were Brooke Anderson, Hope Beard, Lacie Beckert, Amanda Begg, Jackson Bone, Kolin Brink, Katie Campbell, Ava Curry, Abigail Davidson, Jason Derleth, Jasper Eiskant, Nick Eyman, Gracie Gentry, Declan Graber, Dieken Graber, Nick Grull, Caidan Hardas, Olivia Harlan, Nathan Heckman, Payge Hemken, Lainey Hoyle, Brayden Huels, Alle Intravaia; Shelby Joiner, Taby Kough, Josie Maples, Elijah Matthews, Breanna McCray, ZahMaryah McEachern, Cora Miller, Tanner Mueller, Dennis Redding, Nickolas Richmond, Elijah Shadowens, Bryce Siebeert, Rose Timmermann, Karissa Tucker, Keeleigh Valleroy, Devont’e Wade, Camden Walker, Reyna Wesselmann, Grant Wilderman and Bailey Wilkerson.