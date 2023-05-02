Fourth Fest Glow Run A Big Success

The Bond County Fourth Fest held its annual fundraising Light Up The Night Glow-Run Saturday night in Greenville.

A record 78 individuals registered for the 5K event. Participants could run or walk the course.

The overall winner was Ben Harris with a time of 17 minutes and 37 seconds. He was also the men’s overall winner.

The women’s overall winner was Kateryna King with a time of 24 minutes and 31 seconds.

Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in various age categories.

In the women’s division, medal recipients were:

Under 20: Trinley Cale, first; Rylee Smith, second; Jessica Leihser, third.

20-29: Jessica Mathias, first; Hailey Thiems, second; Reiley Tracy, third.

30-39: Layla Crabtree, first; Sarah Phelps, second; Steph Mossman, third.

40-49: Kateryna King, first; Cathy Mathias, second; Heather Leihser, third.

50-59: Jan McFarland, first; Holly Thiems, second; Faye Hessenauer, third.

60 Plus: Debbie Blankenship, first; Cris Hart, second; Pam Miller, third.

Receiving medals in the men’s division were:

Under 20: James Lawler, first; Alex Mann, second; and Castiel Mathias, third.

20-29: Ben Harris, first; Andrew Huff, second.

30-39: Chance Vohlken, first; Kyle Hessenauer, second; Matthew Schoonover, third.

40-49: Frank Hardy, first; Bill Walker, second; Daniel Liss, third.

50-59: Brian Grove, first.

60 Plus: Larry Mick, first; Mark Miller, second.