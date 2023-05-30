Garage Fire On Monroe Street

A garage on Monroe Street in Greenville was a total loss in a fire Friday afternoon.

Greenville firefighters were paged to the 500 block of Monroe just before 2 PM Friday to a report of an unattached garage on fire.

Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the garage was a total loss, and even though it was an unattached structure, the garage was very close to the house and the home sustained some damage in the form of melted siding and a cracked window. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.