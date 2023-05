Kaskaskia College proudly announces that Grace Reymond of Trenton received the Most Improved Student Award in the Radiologic Technology Program for 2023. She is the daughter of Greg and Katie Reymond. Reymond received her award during the annual allied health pinning ceremony on May 11.

Grace is a graduate of Trenton High School, and she has accepted a position as a radiographer at Gateway Urgent Care in Columbia, Illinois.