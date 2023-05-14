Greenville City Manager Presents Report

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp presented a report on several items during Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting.

She commented about the water and sewer rate adjustments which are automatically changed this time of the year. Rates are adjusted by 80 percent of the consumer price index from the previous year, with an additional one percent increase for water over five years for debt servicing of the new water plant.

The city manager said this year the rate was down from last year. She said she’s excited for the downtown renovation and thought fixing the clock on the square would be a nice way to kick it off. There will be some sort of ribbon cutting ceremony when the repairs are done. Hollenkamp also pointed out the city is still awaiting a grant agreement from the state before work can start on the plaza project.

The clock is located in the northwest area of the courthouse, along College Avenue.

Regarding the plaza, in August of last year, the city was notified it had been awarded a $1.9 million state grant for a public plaza and visitor center. They are proposed to be located on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

City Manager Hollenkamp also commented about a health matter she is having addressed. She said if you see her after May 16, she will be bald. She said she does not have cancer and it’s not a statement of any kind. She has a tremor in her vocal chords and her hands and she will have a brain surgery to have that fixed. “I don’t want anybody to confuse me with somebody who’s a cancer patient who’s really dealing with something way, way more serious than what I am,” she said.

It was reported a mini excavator and trailer have been ordered for the city, and the Greenville Police Department has received delivery of a new vehicle.