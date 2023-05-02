Greenville FFA Competes In Poultry, Livestock, Public Speaking & Job Interview

The Greenville FFA Chapter recently participated in the State Poultry & Livestock Judging Contest.

The Poultry Judging team placed 24th out of 41 teams.

The Livestock Judging team placed 21st out of 104 teams. Lacie Beckert placed 27th overall.

Aubrey Wall recently competed in the Public Speaking contest with the topic of “how to encourage urban area students to join FFA” Aubrey placed 4th at District.

Maggie Goodson competed in the Job Interview Contest, which requires students to create a job they would apply for, a job description of that job, and create a resume and cover letter before the contest is held. At the contest students fill out an application, do a phone interview, an in person interview, and then write a follow up letter. Maggie placed 3rd overall and will be competing at the State level in June.