Greenville High School Spring Prom Saturday Night

The 2023 Greenville High School spring prom is Saturday, May 6 at Copper Dock, north of Pocahontas.

The prom theme is “Comets In The Cosmos.”

The highlight of the event will be the crowning of the prom queen and king, in addition to naming Miss Congeniality and Mr. Nice Guy.

GHS senior students selected these fellow seniors as candidates.

Queen Candidates: Mekylla Bico, Lilly Funneman, Ainsley Olson, Rutu Patel and Charlee Stearns.

King Candidates: Tyson Ackerman, Julius Belcher, Trent Bohannon, Dieken Graber, and Ryan Jackson.

Miss Congeniality Contestants: Mekylla Bico, Ava Curry, Claire Dannaman, Jillian Elam and Katelyn Ridens.

Mr. Nice Guy Contestants: Tyson Ackerman, Julius Belcher, Trent Bohannon, Dieken Graber and Owen Stephens.

The winners will be selected by a vote of those attending prom.

The coronation is at 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

Attendees will once again be introduced as they enter the prom, and the public is invited to see that beginning at 6 p.m.