Greenville University Honors The Class Of 2023

Greenville University honored the 291 members of the Class of 2023 last weekend at an outdoor Commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

Though forecasts of rain had threatened to move the Commencement ceremony indoors, the rains held off long enough to allow the event to be held on Hogue Lawn at 10 am Saturday.

The commencement address was given by Rev. Dr. Fraser Venter, the Free Methodist Strategic Catalyst for Love-Driven Justice.

The University also presented awards to several students and announced its outstanding faculty member of the year.

Receiving the President’s Citation Award for highest academic achievement were twin brothers, Daniel and James Kessinger of Troy, IL. Daniel graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education with a concentration in mathematics. James graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. In presenting the award, Chief Academic Officer Kathy Taylor praised Daniel as “an outstanding secondary education math major who places students at the center of his teaching.” Similarly, James’ adviser, Professor of Mathematics George Peters, called him “one of the best students I have ever had.” He added: “His keen intelligence and his strong work ethic make a powerful combination. He thrives in the face of a challenge.”

Madison Schaubert of Salem, IL, was awarded the President’s Award for Character and Service. She graduated magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. One nominator said of Schaubert: “She jumped in as a transfer student who received the Women in Leadership full-tuition scholarship. She immediately started to lead the group, welcoming women of all ages, planning events that would grow the group in character and service, always willing to serve, reaching out to the women in the most authentic, Christ-like way.”

Also recognized was Claire Krober, who earlier this year was selected by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois as a Lincoln Laureate. The award honors senior students from throughout the state for excellence in academic work as well as involvement in extracurricular activities.

Receiving this year’s Outstanding Faculty Award was Theology Professor Robert Munshaw. Munshaw attended Greenville University and has been teaching at the institution for the past 11 years. An ordained Free Methodist minister, Munshaw holds three master’s degrees and a doctorate. Before returning to GU, he served as a full-time pastor.

Students nominate professors for this award, and many cited Munshaw’s impact on their life and faith. “He is an amazing teacher, but an even better friend and companion,” said one.

“Munshaw is my favorite professor,” added another. “I hope everyone has an experience with Munshaw at least once in their time at GU; he will become one of your best friends and will make you a better follower of Christ.”

Saturday’s Commencement ceremony on Hogue Lawn began with three sets of twins in the Class of 2023. Emily and Abigail Reinneck presented a prayer of invocation. Then Daniel and James Kessinger, along with Eli and Isaiah Atkins, read several scripture verses.

The keynote speaker, the Rev. Dr. Venter, told students that he had a simple message for them: “You are loved.” That truth, he said, can change the landscape of one’s life. But even more transforming than being loved by family and friends, he said, is being loved by God.

“God tells us over and over in Scripture that he loves us,” Venter said. “And his love can’t be duplicated by the world; he loves you radically different than the world. He doesn’t love you based on your behavior. He loves you and you can’t change his mind. His love perpetuates, and is the catalyst to so much more. Share it with the world.”

Following Venter’s address, diplomas were distributed to the bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates, and the ceremony concluded with the singing of the GU “Alma Mater.”