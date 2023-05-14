HSHS Holy Family Hospital Donates Items To Pregnancy Support Center

In honor of the recent International Women’s Day, HSHS Holy Family Hospital collected items to donate to the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center.

The Bond County Pregnancy Support Center provides positive alternatives for women experiencing crisis pregnancies.

Pictured with the items donated are (L to R): Courtney Holtgrave, nurse educator; Jamie Wise, clerical support assistant; Kendra Beer, clerical support assistant; Jaclyn Nelson, speech language pathologist, Rebecca Niemerg, mission integration coordinator; Kayla Tompkins, pharmacist.